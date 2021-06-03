WLOX Careers
Four suspects wanted for questioning after multiple burglaries in George County

Authorities say these four young adults - who are believed to be between the ages of 17-25 -...
Authorities say these four young adults - who are believed to be between the ages of 17-25 - were seen illegally trying to enter a church in George County on June 1, 2021.(George County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LUCEDALE, Mississippi (WLOX) - Authorities in George County are looking for four young adults who are accused of trying to break into a church this week. Investigators now want to talk to them about other break-ins that have happened recently in the county.

According to a post from George County Sheriff’s Department, the suspects were shown on surveillance footage attempting to illegally enter a church on the evening of June 1, 2020. The two females and two males all appear to be between the ages of 17 and 25, said authorities.

Authorities say these four young adults - who are believed to be between the ages of 17-25 -...
Authorities say these four young adults - who are believed to be between the ages of 17-25 - were seen illegally trying to enter a church in George County on June 1, 2021.(George County Sheriff's Dept.)
Authorities say a group of four young adults are wanted for questioning after they attempted to...
Authorities say a group of four young adults are wanted for questioning after they attempted to illegally enter a church this week in George County.(George County Sheriff's Dept.)

Investigators are now looking to question the four suspects for this incident, as well as other thefts reported in the same time period.

One of the males possibly has a dark-colored ponytail. The vehicle the suspects were traveling in is red in color and may be a newer-model Toyota Scion or something similar.

Authorities are looking for four young adults who were seen traveling in this vehicle on June...
Authorities are looking for four young adults who were seen traveling in this vehicle on June 1st when surveillance video showed them attempting to break into a George County church, said investigators.(George County Sheriff's Dept.)

If you recognize any of these individuals or this vehicle, please contact the George County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 601-947-4811, or email information to tips@georgecountymssheriff.com. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

