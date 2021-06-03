WLOX Careers
Founder of ‘Running 4 Heroes’ dedicates 1 mile to MHP Trooper John Harris

By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Zechariah Cartledge, the founder of Running 4 Heroes, a non-profit which raises awareness and money for those who have been killed in the line of duty, recently dedicated one mile to Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper, John Harris.

Harris was killed last Friday when he was struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 16 in Madison County. He was laid to rest at the Natchez Trace Cemetery this week.

Cartledge, 12, ran the mile while carrying the Blue Line Flag, which he will then give to the first responder’s family in which he ran for.

After running his laps, which was filmed on the Running 4 Heroes Facebook page, Cartledge spoke to the camera, saying, “To the whole family of fallen trooper John Harris, as well as everyone with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and the Mississippi Highway Patrol, I hope you guys heal soon [due to] the passing of your friend and loved one in the line of duty.”

He called the death of Harris “a very sad story” due to the fact that he leaves behind a wife and two children. Cartledge then said that his prayers are with the friends and family of Harris and that he will never be forgotten.

To learn more about Running 4 Heroes, click here.

