WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘Elvis’ stolen from Birthplace sign in Tupelo

'Elvis' went missing from the sign at his Birthplace Museum.
'Elvis' went missing from the sign at his Birthplace Museum.(WTVA)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - The Elvis Presley Birthplace is offering a $1,000 reward for any information about vandalism, WTVA reports.

The brick sign is located off Main Street leading up to the museum’s property.

The sign normally reads “Elvis Presley Birthplace, Museum & Chapel.”

During the past few days, someone stole the “Elvis” section. The Birthplace is not sure exactly what day the theft occurred.

Prior to the latest theft, someone stole the entire sign approximately three months ago, and the Birthplace had to replace it.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via WTVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of intentionally starting fires in the...
Gulfport Police searching for suspects who ‘intentionally’ started fires in Walmart
Anthony Hunt (left) and JaMichael Jenkins are wanted in-connection with fatal shooting in Moss...
Two suspects wanted in-connection with fatal Moss Point shooting
A Gulfport hotel was evacuated due to containing carbon monoxide.
Gulfport hotel evacuated after carbon monoxide concerns
Former Hancock County School district students and parents are taking a stance on the ongoing...
Former Hancock County students, parents demand stop to alleged bullying

Latest News

Another fire was reported inside a Walmart Supercenter Friday night, this time in Biloxi.
Fire reported inside another Walmart Supercenter
They are cute, but they are too many. The Humane Society of South Mississippi is having an...
Humane Society of South Mississippi at capacity crisis with pets
Moss Point native Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns dethroned LeBron James and the LA Lakers in...
NBA star Devin Booker serves as a role model for Moss Point youth
Moss Point native Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns dethroned LeBron James and the LA Lakers in...
Devin Booker serves as role model for Moss Point youth
Three candidates are vying for the right to become the new mayor of Pass Christian.
Pass Christian mayoral candidates prepare for Election Day