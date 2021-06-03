Diamondhead couple ‘lucky to be alive’ after fire destroys home

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Frightening moments happened Thursday afternoon as a fire ripped through a house on Diamondhead’s southside. Smoke filled the air, and ash sprinkled the neighborhood like summer snow.

Fortunately, no people or pets were injured, but tonight, a couple is without their home and with a lot of questions.

It was an afternoon date that probably saved the lives of Gene Torrence and his wife.

“I had taken my wife to Biloxi for lunch,” he said. “We left here about a quarter to noon, thereabouts. And we got the call about 10 after noon.”

Instead of relaxing at a table for a casual meal, they rushed back to watch helplessly from a neighbor’s house as theirs burned to ashes.

“At first, we were told it was this house,” Torrence said. “And we were concerned, but then all of our friends starting calling and saying, ‘No, it’s not his house, it’s your house.’ "

And it’s a surreal and painful moment.

“Just unbelievable,” he said. “I’ve never had a house fire in my 70 years of living. It’s the first time ever. I don’t even know where to go from here. I’m at a loss.”

He’s also at a loss for what may have caused it.

“You know, there was no gas in the house, we’re all electric,” Torrence added. “We can’t imagine what happened. A lightning strike?”

Diamondhead Fire Chief Michael Munger said the call came in from a boater.

About 15 firefighters arrived on the scene near the Diamondhead Marina from Diamondhead, Bay St. Louis and Waveland fire departments.

“They had the street but they didn’t know the physical address,” Munger said. “And, when we arrived, the house was fully involved.”

Torrence, who has lived in the house for five years said there is reason to be positive.

“Normally, when my wife and I leave, my daughter’s here with her two dogs,” he said. “She doesn’t like to go shopping or anything. So, could have been a whole, whole, whole lot worse.”

Munger said there was too much damage to the house to clearly determine the cause, and the department is investigating.

