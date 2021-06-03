WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

City leaders’ questions addressed about American Rescue Plan funding

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday held their first open session on the American Rescue Plan.

City officials from all over the county gathered to ask questions about the money they soon will receive.

Kanawha County is set to be awarded $35.5 million from the American Rescue Plan.

That money has to be split up among the cities in the district. The purpose of the session was to make sure that city officials understand how and what they can spend their relief money on.

“It was very helpful” Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said.

After the success of Thursday’s meeting, commissioners say there will be more open forums in the future.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Bowman, pictured left, and Jason Stone, right, were killed after police say a truck...
Police: Truck dragged motorcycle and 2 victims before leaving the scene
Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Crime scene tape
Police investigating unknown substance sent to Bay St. Louis business
A portion of I-10 is back open after both east- and westbound lanes were closed early Wednesday...
UPDATE: I-10 back open after power line fire in Harrison County
Multiple wrecks causing traffic delays on I-10 in Harrison County