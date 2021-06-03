WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Boy ordered in custody after shooting at deputies with girl

By MIKE SCHNEIDER and FREIDA FRISARO
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge has ordered a 12-year-old boy to be held for 21 days at a secure detention facility pending a hearing later this month.

During a virtual hearing, Judge Michael Orfinger told the boy that he was facing charges of attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer and armed burglary of a dwelling.

The judge appointed a public defender for the boy, who remained silent.

The boy and a 14-year-old girl are accused of breaking into a house where they allegedly found guns and ammunition and fired at deputies in a standoff that ended only when deputies shot and wounded one of the teens.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Bowman, pictured left, and Jason Stone, right, were killed after police say a truck...
Police: Truck dragged motorcycle and 2 victims before leaving the scene
Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Crime scene tape
Police investigating unknown substance sent to Bay St. Louis business
A portion of I-10 is back open after both east- and westbound lanes were closed early Wednesday...
UPDATE: I-10 back open after power line fire in Harrison County
Multiple wrecks causing traffic delays on I-10 in Harrison County

Latest News

An afternoon date probably saved the lives of Gene Torrence and his wife on Thursday. While...
Elderly couple ‘lucky to be alive’ after fire destroys home in Diamondhead
Your preparations for hurricane season should include mapping out an evacuation plan. Joining...
MDOT: Know your hurricane evacuation routes
Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott is in his final weeks on the job. He became mayor in the...
Outgoing Pass Christian mayor reflects on 15 years in office
Large amounts of carbon monoxide can overcome you in minutes and without warning. Gulfport Fire...
Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt on the dangers of carbon monoxide
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del.,...
Bidens mark first lady’s birthday with leisurely bike ride