WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bidens mark first lady’s birthday with leisurely bike ride

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del.,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Thursday, June 3, 2021. The Biden's are spending a few days in Rehoboth Beach to celebrate first lady Jill Biden's 70th birthday.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden helped his wife celebrate her 70th birthday on Thursday with a leisurely bike ride.

The president and Jill Biden — with a few Secret Service agents in tow — cycled the paved Cape Henlopen State Park trail near their Delaware beach home.

Well-wishers hooted and greeted the first lady with cheers and birthday greetings as the couple arrived at the trailhead near Gordons Pond beach. A smaller group sang “Happy Birthday” to her as she and the president finished up their ride on the 5.2-mile (8.4-kilometer) trail.

Jill Biden smiled and shouted, “Thanks!” as she and the president pedaled on toward their nearby house.

The president joined his wife at their beach house Wednesday evening to mark what a spokesperson for the first lady, Michael LaRosa, said would be a “quiet” birthday at their beach home. No family or friends were expected to join them.

The trip was a rare midweek getaway from the White House by a president. It also was Biden’s first visit to the couple’s vacation home since he took office in January.

The president is expected back at the White House on Friday.

Jill Biden, a longtime community college English professor, recently finished virtually teaching a course at Northern Virginia Community College. She won’t be teaching over the summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Bowman, pictured left, and Jason Stone, right, were killed after police say a truck...
Police: Truck dragged motorcycle and 2 victims before leaving the scene
Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Crime scene tape
Police investigating unknown substance sent to Bay St. Louis business
A portion of I-10 is back open after both east- and westbound lanes were closed early Wednesday...
UPDATE: I-10 back open after power line fire in Harrison County
Multiple wrecks causing traffic delays on I-10 in Harrison County

Latest News

An afternoon date probably saved the lives of Gene Torrence and his wife on Thursday. While...
Elderly couple ‘lucky to be alive’ after fire destroys home in Diamondhead
Your preparations for hurricane season should include mapping out an evacuation plan. Joining...
MDOT: Know your hurricane evacuation routes
Pass Christian Mayor Chipper McDermott is in his final weeks on the job. He became mayor in the...
Outgoing Pass Christian mayor reflects on 15 years in office
Large amounts of carbon monoxide can overcome you in minutes and without warning. Gulfport Fire...
Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt on the dangers of carbon monoxide