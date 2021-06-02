WLOX Careers
Rainy pattern setting up

By Carrie Duncan
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
It has been very muggy today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. We expect the scattered showers and storms to tapper slightly but still last through the evening and overnight hours. Make sure you keep your umbrella with you and the notifications set to ‘on’ in your WLOX Weather App.

Tonight, will be warm and muggy with lows staying in the 70s. We will see some patchy fog overnight and in the morning hours. We are going to see more on and off scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next few days.

Our highest rain chances will be today through Friday. Rain chances stay pretty high through Monday.

