WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles due to risk of loose bolts

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is recalling about 6,000 vehicles that may have loose brake connections.

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Affected vehicles may have loose caliper bolts, which can lead to a loss of tire pressure in what Tesla describes as “very rare circumstances.”

There haven’t been any reports of crashes or injuries from the issue.

Tesla says it will inspect any affected vehicle and correct the loose caliper bolts if necessary.

The company says it has also taken action to make sure the bolts do not come loose in new vehicles as they are being assembled.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple wrecks causing traffic delays on I-10 in Harrison County
A five-year-old Pascagoula girl has died after possibly drowning at Flint Creek on Memorial...
Pascagoula girl dies after possible drowning at Flint Creek
Pascagoula police badge (Photo source: WLOX)
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Pascagoula, say police
Cassie Bowman, pictured left, and Jason Stone, right, were killed after police say a truck...
Police: Truck dragged motorcycle and 2 victims before leaving the scene
Samuel Williams Jr., 47, is accused of firing at least 18 shots at Ladarius Thompson, striking...
Suspect accused of firing at least 18 rounds at victim, hitting him multiple times

Latest News

In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times building...
Trump Justice Dept. seized phone records of 4 NYT reporters
In this May 12, 2020 photo, the company logo sign sits at the entrance to the JBS Australia...
Largest meat producer getting back online after cyberattack
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’
Biden's COVID rallying cry: "National month of action"
Patients share how the decision to overturn Initiative 65 has impacted them.
Patients plead for medical marijuana: ‘I don’t want to get stoned. I want medicine that’s safe...’