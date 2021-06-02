WLOX Careers
Southern Miss. professor receives $750K grant for research

University of Southern Mississippi professor Xiaodan Gu has been named one of the recipients of an Early Career Research grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.(The University of Southern Mississippi)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Southern Mississippi professor Xiaodan Gu has been named one of the recipients of an Early Career Research grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

This award includes $150,000 per year in funding distributed over five years to cover salary and research expenses.

Gu is one of 83 selected scientists will receive a total of $100 million as part of the Early Career Research Program.

“To say that I am thrilled to receive this award is an understatement,” said Gu.

“Historically, DOE’s early career grant is quite competitive with perhaps five percent of the proposals receiving funding. I am very proud of our research team, my mentors and my collaborators. And I am grateful to the Department of Energy for providing this generous support to our research group.”

Gu’s research project is titled: “Precise Chain Conformation and Dynamics Control for Conjugated Polymers in Organic Electronic Thin Film Devices.”

“The Early Career Research program is a long-term initiative that allows scientists to develop high-risk and high-reward scientific ideas and push the boundaries of scientific knowledge,” explained Gu.

Dr. Derek Patton, Director of the School of Polymer Science and Engineering at USM, praised Gu for his commitment to the University and the field of polymer science.

“It is extremely rewarding to see our faculty win prestigious and highly competitive awards. Dr. Gu’s recognition as a DOE Early Career awardee is richly deserved and is a clear testament to his tremendous talent and the hard work of this research team,” said Patton.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

