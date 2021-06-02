WLOX Careers
Police: Truck dragged motorcycle and 2 victims before leaving the scene

Gulfport Police are still trying to find the truck believed responsible for the fatal hit-and-run.
Cassie Bowman, pictured left, and Jason Stone, right, were killed after police say a truck...
Cassie Bowman, pictured left, and Jason Stone, right, were killed after police say a truck struck the motorcycle they were riding then drove off.(Gulfport Police Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GULFPORT, Mississippi (WLOX) - Authorities in Gulfport are still looking for the truck believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run accident over the weekend that left two people dead.

Gulfport Police say they have determined that the suspect vehicle is a 2019-2021 Dodge Ram 1500. The truck struck a motorcycle from behind near Lorraine Road and Intraplex Parkway, said police. The two people who were on the motorcycle - 42-year-old Cassie Bowman and 43-year-old Jason Stone - were killed.

Investigators say it appears the truck struck the motorcycle from behind then dragged it and the two victims northbound on Lorraine.

When officers arrived, they found Bowman and Stone dead in the northbound lane of Lorraine Road. The motorcycle was located further north in the roadway.

Anyone who has information about the truck or the accident that could help authorities is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

