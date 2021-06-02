WLOX Careers
Police investigating unknown substance sent to Bay St. Louis business

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(KWCH)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Mississippi (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis business was evacuated and a person went to the hospital after coming in contact with an unknown substance Tuesday.

Around 11:47 a.m., police responded to Ochsner Medical Center on Drinkwater Road to the report of a patient who took themselves to the hospital after touching an unknown substance.

The patient said they opened an envelope at their place of work at 125 Court Street in downtown Bay St. Louis, began to feel ill after several minutes and drove themselves to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

Officers secured the unknown substance at the hospital. Police contacted the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For safety precautions, the office building was evacuated and secured pending inspection and testing by the CDC.

Later Tuesday evening, the police chief told WLOX after a preliminary investigation by the Mississippi Office Of Homeland Security, no dangerous substances were detected at the office building or in the package.

