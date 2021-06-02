Pascagoula Police asking for help finding missing woman

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi (WLOX) - The Pascagoula Police Department is asking for help finding a missing person with reported medical issues.

Poole was reportedly driving a red 2006 four-door Mitsubishi Lancer with a tag reading JGB9861 last seen in Moss Point around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. (Pascagoula Police Department)

Laura Poole of Pascagoula is described as weighing 125 pounds and is 5′ 5″ tall. The 64-year-old was reportedly last seen leaving her apartment at 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

If you know where Poole is, please contact the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

