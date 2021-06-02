UPDATE: I-10 back open after power line fire in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Mississippi (WLOX) - A portion of I-10 is back open after both east- and westbound lanes were closed early Wednesday morning following a power line fire.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WLOX that the lanes were shut down between Canal Road and County Farm Road after a power line that stretches across the interstate caught fire.

All four lanes were shut down for about 90 minutes, said officials. They reopened around 6 a.m.

BREAKING: I-10 in both directions is back open after a powerline caught fire and caused all lanes to be shut down for about 90 minutes. This happened near the County Farm Rd exit. pic.twitter.com/zudZOLToek — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) June 2, 2021

Coast Electric crews are working on the new utility pole near I-10. The old one in the spot caught fire earlier this morning and caused I-10 to shut down in both directions due to safety concerns. pic.twitter.com/nlsP805SVa — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) June 2, 2021

Harrison Co. Sherrifs deputies are directing traffic on County Farm Road at I-10 because the stoplights are still out. That’s because a utility pole caught fire here around 4:30 this morning. pic.twitter.com/XhLx7en4pA — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) June 2, 2021

