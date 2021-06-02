WLOX Careers
UPDATE: I-10 back open after power line fire in Harrison County

By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Mississippi (WLOX) - A portion of I-10 is back open after both east- and westbound lanes were closed early Wednesday morning following a power line fire.

Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WLOX that the lanes were shut down between Canal Road and County Farm Road after a power line that stretches across the interstate caught fire.

All four lanes were shut down for about 90 minutes, said officials. They reopened around 6 a.m.

For a look at the MDOT Traffic map, click here.

