Officials seize ‘Turkish delight’ male enhancement ‘honey’ shipped through Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Jackson seized dozens of boxes filled with a phony “male enhancement honey” from Turkey.

Officials selected the package, disguised as “Kitchen ornament and Turkish delight set,” for a random inspection and found 1,440 packets inside 120 boxes with three different kinds of honey.

Agents then contacted the FDA, who inspected the product.

FDA investigators say the product contained hidden drugs.

Officials say the honey had labels claiming “you are harder now,” and promoted sexual enhancement, weight loss and body building.

The “honey” didn’t actually include any honey, but mostly corn syrup.

“If a product is as safe and legitimate as the manufacturer claims, why was it incorrectly manifested as a dessert and kitchen set?” Said Vicksburg/Jackson Port Director Michael Morris. “These manufacturers know their products are mislabeled, adulterated, and contain harmful hidden drugs and chemicals. CBPOs work closely with FDA to enforce food and drug import regulations to keep these types of potentially harmful products from entering our commercial markets.”

