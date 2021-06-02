Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road

HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An Ocean Springs man was found dead on Long Branch Road on Wednesday.

Sheriff Willie March says the family of 26-year-old Kyle Craig reported him missing. He was later found dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Sheriff March says his Gray Ram 2500 pickup truck is missing, but a trailer Craig attached to it was found on I-55 near miler 144 near Holmes County.

Holmes County coroner Dexter Howard said Craig’s body is being sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.