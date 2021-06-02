WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

FBI agent charged in off-duty shooting of man on subway

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Court records show an FBI agent has been charged with attempted murder in the off-duty shooting of another man on a Metro subway train last year in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Agent Eduardo Valdivia made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County Circuit Court on charges including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Valdivia was released on personal recognizance. Prosecutors didn’t object.

Lawyer Robert Bonsib tells The Associated Press that his client has served the community for the past decade and was confronted on the morning of the shooting by a man who threatened his safety.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple wrecks causing traffic delays on I-10 in Harrison County
A five-year-old Pascagoula girl has died after possibly drowning at Flint Creek on Memorial...
Pascagoula girl dies after possible drowning at Flint Creek
Pascagoula police badge (Photo source: WLOX)
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Pascagoula, say police
Cassie Bowman, pictured left, and Jason Stone, right, were killed after police say a truck...
Police: Truck dragged motorcycle and 2 victims before leaving the scene
Samuel Williams Jr., 47, is accused of firing at least 18 shots at Ladarius Thompson, striking...
Suspect accused of firing at least 18 rounds at victim, hitting him multiple times

Latest News

In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times building...
Trump Justice Dept. seized phone records of 4 NYT reporters
In this May 12, 2020 photo, the company logo sign sits at the entrance to the JBS Australia...
Largest meat producer getting back online after cyberattack
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’
Biden's COVID rallying cry: "National month of action"
Patients share how the decision to overturn Initiative 65 has impacted them.
Patients plead for medical marijuana: ‘I don’t want to get stoned. I want medicine that’s safe...’