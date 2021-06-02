Coast fast-food chain holds drive-through job fair

D’IBERVILLE, Mississippi (WLOX) - As South Mississippi inches closer to the June 12 deadline for the end of the federal unemployment benefits, Coast businesses are working to beef up their staffing levels.

Restaurants on the Coast are leading the charge to get back to full staff. That includes fast food establishments in South Mississippi. Wendy’s in D’Iberville put together a drive-through job fair seeking to fill all positions from crew to management. Carlisle Franchises Field Marketing Coordinator Martha Ulmer said that candidates that score an interview could also get hired on the spot.

“We are hiring on the spot today. We will be interviewing for our crew all the way up to our management position. You come out and apply, get an interview, and then get a meal before you leave,” she said.

The restaurant group also has fairs planned at two additional locations.

“We will be at the Gulfport Wendy’s on Highway 49 on Thursday and the Beach Boulevard Biloxi Wendy’s on Friday,” she said. “Those locations will be interviewing and hiring on the spot and all applicants will get a free meal there too.”

For those who are unable to get out to the fair, Ulmer said there’s still a way to join the team.

“You can apply for a job at Wendy’s by texting WEN53 to 25000,” Ulmer said.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.