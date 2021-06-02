Businesses blame hiring challenges on enhanced jobless benefits; Sen. Cassidy thinks La. should consider canceling them

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An eatery in Arabi just outside of the lower 9th Ward says it cannot hire enough workers and the owner blames enhanced unemployment benefits and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana agrees.

Richie Lewis owns Gerald’s Famous Burgers and Donuts and is also a St. Bernard Parish council member.

“Putting out on every social media platform trying to find employees to work. We receive hundreds of applications, but the problem is they don’t show up to interviews,” Lewis said. “When they do show up to interviews you hire them up, they don’t show up to work because they’re getting too much money to stay home and that’s the root of the problem.

Lewis says he pays much more than minimum wage.

“Our pay ranges from $11 to $20 here at Gerald’s. I have, you know, some workers that make over $50,000 a year here at Gerald’s so I don’t think the pay is out of bounds,” he said.

Lewis and some other St. Bernard officials discussed hiring challenges with Sen. Cassidy who toured the business.

“This is a fantastic example of economic recovery being hurt by federal policy. Gerald’s could hire more people; they’ve closed their restaurant in Kenner because they can’t get workers,” said Cassidy.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployed Americans are temporarily receiving a $300 weekly federal jobless stipend on top of what states dole out in jobless benefits.

“Why can’t you get workers? Because the federal government’s supplemental unemployment incentivizes people to stay at home,” said Cassidy.

Gabby Bolden Shaw is an organizer with Step Up Louisiana, an organization fighting for economic justice. She rejects the argument that the increased benefits are incentivizing people to remain out of the job market.

“It’s not an incentive. It’s an insurance in between jobs and right now this crisis is not over. Not only is the crisis not over but people still have fears and concerns, health, and safety issues, compromised immune systems,” said Shaw.

More than 20 republican led states have ended the federal unemployment stipend.

Cassidy thinks Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, should do the same. He says people fare better when they earn a living.

“Statistically they do better and so I do think it would be wise for Louisiana to consider the impact the supplemental payments are having upon the workforce and upon the workers,” Cassidy stated.

But Edwards has no plans at this time to end the federal stipend which is set to end September 6. He says many Louisianans rely on the tourism industry jobs and that industry has not rebounded.

The state says the number of people seeking jobless benefits is declining.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission says the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week which ended May 22, 2021, dropped to 5,976 from the week ending May 15, 2021, when the total was 6,327. And comparing the same period last year, LWC says during the week ending May 23, 2020, 23,961 initial claims were filed.

Without the $300 in federal dollars, Louisiana’s maximum weekly benefit is $247.

“‘Five-hundred dollars is not a lot of money, you know,” said Shaw.

Cassidy says the economy needs to get back on its feet.

“At some point, our society has to step through this barrier, you’ve been vaccinated, or you’ve been previously infected, you’re currently immune you can go back to work,” he said.

Step Up Louisiana agrees the economy is still feeling the effects of the pandemic and says many jobs have yet to come back.

“I know these businesspeople are saying jobs are here, but are there jobs here to accommodate everybody who’s lost work? This is a hospitality city.” Said Shaw.

Lewis says people must realize that government funds will run out.

“We understand that some people need the unemployment, and we understand that the mission for it is correct, but it’s being used in a way that the workforce is not coming out to go to work,” said Lewis.

