WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean

By Morgan Wolfe
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KSLTV) – Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean but got into a car accident instead, according to West Valley City Officer Sean McCarthy.

A 9-year-old girl was driving a car with her little sister in the passenger seat.

“They were checked out here at the scene by the fire department, taken to a local hospital just as a precaution, but they have since been released to their parents,” McCarthy said.

West Valley City Police got a call around 5 a.m. that a car driving from South Jordan had been swerving erratically.

“I have no idea how a 9-year-old gets the keys to a car or even have the knowledge to drive that far,” McCarthy said.

Copyright 2021 KSLTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple wrecks causing traffic delays on I-10 in Harrison County
A five-year-old Pascagoula girl has died after possibly drowning at Flint Creek on Memorial...
Pascagoula girl dies after possible drowning at Flint Creek
Pascagoula police badge (Photo source: WLOX)
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Pascagoula, say police
Cassie Bowman, pictured left, and Jason Stone, right, were killed after police say a truck...
Police: Truck dragged motorcycle and 2 victims before leaving the scene
Samuel Williams Jr., 47, is accused of firing at least 18 shots at Ladarius Thompson, striking...
Suspect accused of firing at least 18 rounds at victim, hitting him multiple times

Latest News

In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a police officer stands outside The New York Times building...
Trump Justice Dept. seized phone records of 4 NYT reporters
In this May 12, 2020 photo, the company logo sign sits at the entrance to the JBS Australia...
Largest meat producer getting back online after cyberattack
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’
Biden's COVID rallying cry: "National month of action"
Patients share how the decision to overturn Initiative 65 has impacted them.
Patients plead for medical marijuana: ‘I don’t want to get stoned. I want medicine that’s safe...’