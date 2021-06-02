WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car

By Jordon Gray and David Kenney
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nine-year-old child was accidentally shot by their two-year-old sibling Wednesday, according to the Canton Police Department.

CPD says the children were left unattended with a gun in a car when the shooting happened.

According to Police Chief Otha Brown, the nine-year-old was shot in the head and transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Police say the shooting happened just after 11 Tuesday morning in front of 117 South Hargon Street. Their mother and father had gone inside the home to visit with one of their parents.

Police say a two-year-old girl found a handgun in the vehicle and shot her nine-year-old brother in the head. Paramedics were called and the child was taken to Merit Health in Canton, then airlifted to University Medical Center.

The child remains in stable condition. Police say there was another 10-year-old in the car who was not harmed.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said, “Through our investigation, what we have found out so far is the daddy of the kids and mother just stopped here at the daddy’s mother’s house to go inside and visit for a minute, for a short period of time. And the kids were left in the truck and playing around and found the handgun.”

Police say child protective services were called to the home.

The parents of the children are being interviewed by police and will likely face negligence charges for leaving the kids alone in the presence of the handgun.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple wrecks causing traffic delays on I-10 in Harrison County
A five-year-old Pascagoula girl has died after possibly drowning at Flint Creek on Memorial...
Pascagoula girl dies after possible drowning at Flint Creek
Pascagoula police badge (Photo source: WLOX)
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Pascagoula, say police
Cassie Bowman, pictured left, and Jason Stone, right, were killed after police say a truck...
Police: Truck dragged motorcycle and 2 victims before leaving the scene
Samuel Williams Jr., 47, is accused of firing at least 18 shots at Ladarius Thompson, striking...
Suspect accused of firing at least 18 rounds at victim, hitting him multiple times

Latest News

Patients share how the decision to overturn Initiative 65 has impacted them.
Patients plead for medical marijuana: ‘I don’t want to get stoned. I want medicine that’s safe...’
Supporters of medical marijuana in Mississippi are waiting for the governor to call a special...
Gov. Reeves talks possibility of special session after state Supreme Court decision
Bayou August in Biloxi was filled with volunteers clearing out damaging vegetation and adding...
Workers gather at Biloxi’s Bayou August for environmental restoration
Two siblings are lucky to be alive. The brother and sister, still inside the car, narrowly...
LIVE REPORT: Siblings lucky to be alive after escaping car fire
An Ocean Springs man was found dead on Long Branch Road on Wednesday.
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road