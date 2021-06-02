WLOX Careers
12-year-old accused of shooting teen over video game

Keshun Tuggle,18, is being charged with providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the...
Keshun Tuggle,18, is being charged with providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the deliquency of a minor and tampering/fabricating evidence.(Source: Memphis Police Dept.)
By WMC staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis police say a 12-year-old shot a 13-year-old boy after getting angry over a video game.

According to a police affidavit, the shooting happened Sunday on Eagle River Rd. The victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

When police got to the scene, they said 18-year-old Keshun Tuggle and the 12-year-old boy told police the 13-year-old was shot in a drive-by shooting.

Police said evidence at the scene did not match Tuggle and the juvenile’s story.

After interviewing Tuggle, police said he admitted he staged the crime scene and disposed of the handgun.

According to the affidavit, the 12-year-old said he saw the gun in the room out in the open and shot the 13-year-old after getting angry over a video game.

Tuggle faces charges for providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and tampering/fabricating evidence.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

