Warm and muggy today. Few showers possible.

The humidity is back today, and we’ll easily reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. While many of us will stay dry, a few showers are possible this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will slowly drop into the low to mid 70s tonight, and some showers are possible overnight.
Another warm and humid day is expected on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible. Some storms could produce heavy downpours. Hit or miss showers and storms will continue Thursday through Sunday. Each day will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Today marks the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Thankfully, no tropical development is expected in the next five days.
