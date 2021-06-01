Tuesday’s Forecast

Keep an eye out for foggy spots across parts of South Mississippi on your morning drive. Today will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated rain showers will be possible but rain amounts should mainly be light. We’ll see better chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms tomorrow into the weekend. Meanwhile in the tropics, the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic are quiet with no new systems expected to form in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center early this morning. The Atlantic hurricane season of 2021 officially begins today.