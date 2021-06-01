WLOX Careers
Suspect accused of firing at least 18 rounds at victim, hitting him multiple times

By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Mississippi (WLOX) - Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man accused of firing nearly 20 shots at another man over the holiday weekend, leaving the victim critically wounded.

Samuel Williams Jr., 47, is accused of firing at least 18 shots at Ladarius Thompson, striking the 33-year-old man multiple times and leaving him in critical condition.

According to Moss Point Police Department, officers were investigating a report of gunfire on Saturday, May 29, at 10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Verlon Avenue. When they arrived, officers found Thompson laying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the two men were arguing when Williams pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds at Thompson, striking him several times. Thompson was taken to Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula in critical condition.

Williams is wanted for aggravated assault. Authorities warn that he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Williams or this crime is asked to contact Moss Point Police Det. Jamie Chapman at 228-475-1711. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

