Police: Woman reports being choked, shot at by Biloxi man

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man has been arrested after a woman told police he choked her then fired a gun at her.
Alvin Levon Hubbard, 36, is charged with one count of aggravated domestic assault.
He was arrested Sunday after police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Stennis Drive. When they arrived, a woman at the residence told officers she was on a date with Hubbard when he choked her and shot at her.
Hubbard was arrested and taken to Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond that was set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
