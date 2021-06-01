Man dies after being shot multiple times in Pascagoula, say police

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times and died in Pascagoula on Memorial Day.
The fatal shooting happened Monday on Dunham Street, according to a post from Pascagoula Police Department. Officers were called at 7:18 p.m. to the residence. Once there, they found 51-year-old Tyrone Powell dead from multiple gunshot wounds, states the post.
No suspects or further information has been announced at this time. More details are expected to be released later pending an investigating by the Criminal Investigations Division.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Pascagoula Police Department by calling 228-762-2211. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.