Pascagoula family remembers loved one shot and killed on Memorial Day

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi (WLOX) - Loved ones poured into Pascagoula and embraced one another while remembering 51-year-old, Tyrone Powell, who was shot and killed on May 31 in front of his parents’ house on Dunham Street. Powell’s niece Jasmine McElroy said a memorial now rests on the side of the road leading up to his parents’ home.

A cross reading "rest in peace" stands on the side of Dunham drive to honor Tyrone Powell. (wlox)

“They have to relive that every time they come to their home. Every time they leave their home,” McElroy said. “That’s hard ya’ll.”

As the family gathered, there was an outpouring of love toward Tyrone’s daughter Tyneshia Powell. As Tyneshia reminisced about her father, she said he was a kind-hearted, caring man who she always relied on.

“He loved everybody. He literally never had a bad day. Whenever I would feel down or feel some type of way, I would call him and he would tell me, ‘baby, it’s going to be ok. Your situation could be worse,’” she said. “He never was down. He always kept a smile on his face.”

Tyrone Powell (WLOX)

It was a tragic Memorial Day for all of Powell’s family. His brother Frederick Powell said he remembers the last conversation the two shared.

“I literally had like just talked to him that night and maybe within seconds, or minutes, I called him back. No answer. I was just calling him, and I get no answer and I’m like I hope nothing happened to my brother,” Frederick said. “It hurt me. I can’t believe it. He’s gone.”

Tyrone Powell's brother, Frederick Powell, consoles Tyrone's daughter, Tyneshia Powell. (WLOX)

As the Pascagoula Police Department continues to investigate the shooting, Tyneshia said she is asking for help from the community.

”People need to speak up because the way everything’s been happening back to back, they could be related or could be tied in,” she said. “People don’t want to say nothing. People feel like they need to mind their business, but if you saw something or know anything, just say something.”

McElroy is asking for others to at least pray for her family.

“If you don’t want to speak up, if you can’t speak up, just pray. Pray. Pray. Pray. Pray for us.” she said. “We definitely need prayer because prayer changes things.”

Tyrone Powell alongside family members. (WLOX)

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Pascagoula Police Department by calling 228-762-2211. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.