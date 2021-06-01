WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

416 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday

There were a total of 75 new cases and one new death reported in South Mississippi.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 416 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in the state reported on Friday.

For the six southernmost counties, there were a total of 75 new cases and one new death reported as of 3pm Thursday.

The new cases were reported in Harrison County (41), Jackson County (12), Pearl River County (11), Hancock County (5), Stone County (4), and George County (2).

Of the two new deaths reported in Mississippi, one of them was in Harrison County and occurred on July 7, states MSDH.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George254351598
Hancock3927886914
Harrison18,79031849070
Jackson13,90825124135
Pearl River468914819439
Stone1955358514

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of July 8 at 3pm, there have been a total of 324,057 cases and 7,439 deaths reported.

Of those cases, positive diagnoses of the COVID-10 variants are also being rapidly being detected across Mississippi, including in the six southernmost counties. As of July 6, 2021, a total of 899 variant cases have been detected, with 20 of those resulting in death. That’s 73 more cases and one more death than was reported the week before on June 29, 2021.

In the six southernmost counties, COVID-19 variant cases have been reported in the following counties as of July 6, 2021: George County (2), Hancock County (7), Harrison County (23), Jackson County (14), Pearl River County (12), and Stone County (2). The only death in South Mississippi was reported in Pearl River County.

Those cases are mostly from the United Kingdom Alpha variant. However, cases of both California Epsilon variants, the India Delta variant, the South Africa Beta variant, and the Japan/Brazil Gamma variant have also been detected.

Click here to see a breakdown of each county where variants have been found.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Hospitalizations

As of July 7, there were 180 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 46 were in the ICU. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
Daily Charts: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalization & ICU Capacity

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Recoveries

As of July 6, 2021, there are 312,956 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

.
.(MSDH)

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 that causes inflammation in many body parts, including the heart and other vital organs. Those aged 20 and younger diagnosed with MIS-C have either been infected with COVID-19 or been around someone who has COVID-19.

.
.(MSDH)

Testing

As of July 4, a total of 2,911,438 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police arrested and charged 34-year-old Rose Madge Madison and charged her with one...
Police: 34-year-old woman followed, shot man after road rage incident in Gulfport
On Wednesday, Judge Robert Krebs issued a ruling on the case demanding that the developers...
Judge orders The Sands development to be torn down
Gunshots rang out Wednesday afternoon outside of a Gulfport restaurant, leaving people in the...
Gulfport shooting leaves one dead and others scrambling to safety
Terrence Cortney Dwight Hayes Jr. was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of first-degree...
Suspect arrested in Gulfport fatal shooting off Courthouse Road
Homes are being evacuated in Biloxi after a gas leak was reported Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Gas leak fixed, residents return home

Latest News

Thursday’s COVID-19 cases mark the highest one-day rise since mid-April
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 427 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death...
427 new COVID-19 cases, one new deaths reported in Mississippi on Thursday
Some pediatricians are urging parents to vaccinate their children before school begins
Some pediatricians are urging parents to vaccinate their children before school begins
Climb in delta variant cases has day cares in limbo ahead of school year