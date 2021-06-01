WLOX Careers
649 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Mississippi over holiday weekend

There were a total of 147 new cases and no new deaths reported in South Mississippi over three-day period.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 649 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths in the state reported between July 2 and July 5.

For the six southernmost counties, there were a total of 147 new cases and no new deaths reported between 3pm Friday and 3pm Monday.

The new cases were reported in Harrison County (72), Jackson County (28), Stone County (22), Pearl River County (14), Hancock County (6), and George County (5).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George254051598
Hancock3907886914
Harrison18,68631749070
Jackson13,87325124135
Pearl River466614819439
Stone1942348514

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of July 5 at 3pm, there have been a total of 322,835 cases and 7,425 deaths reported.

Of those cases, positive diagnoses of the COVID-10 variants are also being rapidly being detected across Mississippi, including in the six southernmost counties. As of June 29, 2021, a total of 826 variant cases have been detected, with 19 of those resulting in death.

Those cases are mostly from the United Kingdom Alpha variant. However, cases of both California Epsilon variants, the India Delta variant, the South Africa Beta variant, and the Japan/Brazil Gamma variant have also been detected.

Click here to see a breakdown of each county where variants have been found.

As of July 1 at 3pm, there have been a total of 322,186 COVID-19 cases and 7,419 deaths...
As of July 1 at 3pm, there have been a total of 322,186 COVID-19 cases and 7,419 deaths reported in Mississippi.(MSDH)
Mississippi COVID-19 LTCF and Non-LTCF Deaths by Date through 7/1/21
Mississippi COVID-19 LTCF and Non-LTCF Deaths by Date through 7/1/21(MSDH)

Hospitalizations

As of July 5, there were 145 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 35 were in the ICU. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
Daily Charts: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalization & ICU Capacity

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

.
.(MSDH)

Recoveries

As of June 28, 2021, there are 311,070 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

.
.(MSDH)

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 that causes inflammation in many body parts, including the heart and other vital organs. Those aged 20 and younger diagnosed with MIS-C have either been infected with COVID-19 or been around someone who has COVID-19.

.
.(MSDH)

Testing

As of July 4, a total of 2,911,438 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

