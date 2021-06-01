WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

301 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Mississippi over the weekend

There were 55 new cases and no new deaths reported in South Mississippi since 3pm Friday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 301 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths in the state reported over the last few days.

For the six southernmost counties, there were a total of 55 new cases and no new deaths between 3pm Friday and 3pm Sunday.

The new cases were reported in Jackson County (32), Pearl River County (11), Harrison County (10), and George County (2). No new cases were reported in Hancock County or Stone County.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George253351598
Hancock3881876914
Harrison18,51231749070
Jackson13,80625024135
Pearl River463414819439
Stone1896338514

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of June 27 at 3pm, there have been a total of 321,138 cases and 7,401 deaths reported.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Hospitalizations

As of June 24, there were 94 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 33 were in the ICU. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
Daily Charts: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalization & ICU Capacity

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Recoveries

As of June 21, 2021, there are 311,070 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

.
.(MSDH)

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 that causes inflammation in many body parts, including the heart and other vital organs. Those aged 20 and younger diagnosed with MIS-C have either been infected with COVID-19 or been around someone who has COVID-19.

.
.(MSDH)

Testing

As of June 20, a total of 2,866,398 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends and family members gathered as they said goodbye to Cayce Seal, the lineman who...
‘His legacy will live on’: Loved ones say goodbye to Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock
One person was injured after being thrown from the bed of a pick-up truck during an accident in...
One person injured after thrown from bed of truck during crash in Biloxi
Meridian native wins Miss Mississippi title!
Holly Brand crowned Miss Mississippi 2021
Thousands of people have come from far and wide for the nineteenth year of Scrapin’ the Coast.
Scrapin’ the Coast bringing crowds back to the South Mississippi shores
There's no way to easily define a typical Scrapin' the Coast car, but low-riders are still a...
Scrapin’ the Coast showcases personalities through cars

Latest News

Project Believe
Biloxi camp offers summer enrichment for low-income families
The Mississippi Aquarium, with the help of CTA, and the Singing River Health System vaccinating...
Mississippi Aquarium helping to put shots in arms with BOGO ticket offer
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 243 new cases of COVID-19 and four new...
243 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday
Dr. Thomas Dobbs
Dobbs: Delta variant could be dominant COVID-19 strain in one to three weeks