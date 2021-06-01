WLOX Careers
243 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported in Mississippi on Friday

There were 48 new cases and no new deaths reported in South Mississippi on Friday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 243 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths in the state reported Friday.

For the six southernmost counties, there were a total of 48 new cases and no new deaths as of 3 p.m. the day before.

The new cases were reported in Harrison County (26), Jackson County (13), Pearl River County (5), and George County (3), and Stone County (1). No new cases were reported in Hancock County.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George253151598
Hancock3881876914
Harrison18,50231749070
Jackson13,77425024135
Pearl River462314819439
Stone1896338514

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of June 24 at 3pm, there have been a total of 320,837 cases and 7,395 deaths reported.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

.
(MSDH)
.
(MSDH)

Hospitalizations

As of June 23, there were 100 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 33 were in the ICU. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.

.
(MSDH)
.
(MSDH)
Daily Charts: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalization & ICU Capacity

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

Recoveries

As of June 21, 2021, there are 311,070 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

.
(MSDH)

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

.
(MSDH)
.
(MSDH)

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 that causes inflammation in many body parts, including the heart and other vital organs. Those aged 20 and younger diagnosed with MIS-C have either been infected with COVID-19 or been around someone who has COVID-19.

.
(MSDH)

Testing

As of June 20, a total of 2,866,398 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

