WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

159 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported in Mississippi over the weekend

There were 30 new cases and one new death reported in South Mississippi over the weekend.
By WLOX Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in the state reported between 3pm Friday and 3pm Sunday.

For the six southernmost counties, there were a total of 30 new cases and one new death.

The new cases were reported in Jackson County (13), Harrison County (12), Stone County (3), Hancock County (1), and Pearl River County (1). No new cases were reported in George County.

One new death that occurred between March 29 and June 9 was reported in Jackson County.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George252251598
Hancock3870876914
Harrison18,44431748568
Jackson13,73124924035
Pearl River460614718837
Stone1887338514

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of June 20 at 3pm, there have been a total of 320,107 cases and 7,378 deaths reported.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Hospitalizations

As of June 16, there were 107 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 43 were in the ICU. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
Daily Charts: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalization & ICU Capacity

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Recoveries

As of June 14, 2021, there are 310,189 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

.
.(MSDH)

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 that causes inflammation in many body parts, including the heart and other vital organs. Those aged 20 and younger diagnosed with MIS-C have either been infected with COVID-19 or been around someone who has COVID-19.

.
.(MSDH)

Testing

As of June 13, a total of 2,840,941 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport police investigating early morning shooting
Tropical storm Claudette flooding in Bay St. Louis, MS
LIST: Roads closed throughout South Mississippi due to flooding after TS Claudette
As Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall in South Mississippi, confirmed tornadoes left a path...
Long Beach, Pass Christian residents clean up damage from tornadoes
Tropical Storm Claudette came through late Friday, early Saturday morning leaving a lot of...
Floodwaters force some families to leave home after Tropical Storm Claudette
Rivers are on the rise.
South Mississippi river flooding forecasts

Latest News

The Mississippi State University’s psychology clinic has CARES Act funding to provide mental...
MSU psychology clinic to offer free mental health services
Immunosuppressed patients may not build up antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine like other...
Study finds vaccines immunosuppressed patients don’t have same antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Jackson
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)
Gov. Reeves says State of Emergency will end Aug. 15