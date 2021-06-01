WLOX Careers
47 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths reported in Mississippi on Tuesday

There were 10 new cases and two new deaths reported in South Mississippi on Tuesday.
By WLOX Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths in the state reported on Tuesday.

For the six southernmost counties, there were a total of 10 new cases and two new deaths as of 3 p.m. the day before.

The new cases were reported in Harrison County (5), Pearl River County (2), Stone County (2), and Jackson County (1). No new cases were reported in George County or Hancock County.

Between June 11-13, new deaths were recorded in Harrison County (1) and Pearl River County (1).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George251951598
Hancock3860876914
Harrison18,38631748568
Jackson13,67824824035
Pearl River459914718837
Stone1874338514

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of June 14 at 3pm, there have been a total of 319,428 cases and 7,361 deaths reported.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Hospitalizations

As of June 14, there were 112 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 47 were in the ICU. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)
Daily Charts: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalization & ICU Capacity

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Recoveries

As of June 14, 2021, there are 310,189 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

.
.(MSDH)

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 that causes inflammation in many body parts, including the heart and other vital organs. Those aged 20 and younger diagnosed with MIS-C have either been infected with COVID-19 or been around someone who has COVID-19.

.
.(MSDH)

Testing

As of June 13, a total of 2,840,941 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

