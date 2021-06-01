WLOX Careers
Multiple wrecks causing traffic delays on I-10 in Harrison County

((Source: KFVS))
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Mississippi (WLOX) - Interstate 10 in Harrison County is backed up for several miles Tuesday afternoon after three separate wrecks in one area.

Eastbound traffic is at a standstill with multiple wrecks reported around mile marker 22, between the Kiln Delisle Road and Menge Avenue exits. Traffic is backed up almost to the Diamondhead exit.

Westbound traffic is also experiencing delays, so please avoid the interstate when traveling in the area.

Injuries have been reported, but officials have not clarified the extent of them at this time.

