WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Miami Beach police questioning rapper DaBaby about shooting

In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby is being questioned by Miami Beach police regarding a shooting that wounded two people, officials said Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a news release that Jonathan Kirk, which is DaBaby’s legal name, is one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday. No arrests have been made.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby is being questioned by Miami Beach police regarding a shooting that wounded two people.

A Miami Beach police spokesman says 29-year-old Jonathan Kirk was one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday. Jonathan Kirk is DaBaby’s legal name.

No arrests have been made but the spokesman said earlier that “several possible suspects” had been detained.

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers found one person struck in the shoulder and another in the leg. Both people were taken to the hospital, where one remains in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of South Mississippi?s biggest tourist attractions is gearing up for the Memorial Day...
Authorities respond to possible drowning at Flint Creek
Pascagoula police badge (Photo source: WLOX)
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Pascagoula, say police
According to Gulfport police, two people died in a motorcycle wreck around 1 a.m.
Both victims identified in fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck
Alvin Hubbard is charged with one count of aggravated domestic assault after a woman told...
Police: Woman reports being choked, shot at by Biloxi man

Latest News

A three-year-old girl celebrated her birthday with the death of a beloved Disney character.
A three-year-old girl celebrated her birthday with the death of a beloved Disney character
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
SWAT personnel rappel to the scene of a house fire believed to be connected with the shooting...
SWAT personnel rappel to scene of house fire
This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on...
Biden to suspend oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge