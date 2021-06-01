MHP: More than 5,700 citations issued over holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) _ The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 5,734 citations over the Memorial Holiday weekend and investigated 104 crashes in the state.

Maj. John Poulos, MHP director of public affairs/internal relations, said three of the traffic incidents had fatalities, including a MHP trooper who was struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop in Madison County.

Another 40 crashes involved injuries.

MHP’s “Memorial Day Travel Enforcement Period” ran from Friday at 12:01 a.m. to Monday at midnight.

Troopers conducted saturation patrols and safety checkpoints throughout the enforcement period.

State-wide, MHP made 160 DUI, 45 drug and19 felony arrests.

MHP also issued 351 tickets for seat-belt violations and 114 for improper or no child-restraint seats.

In the Pine Belt, Troop J was involved in:

Seven DUI arrests

Three drug arrests

Eleven seat-belt violations

Five child-restraint violations

Six motorist assists.

MHP issued the following regarding the three fatalities:

At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a fatal traffic crash on Mississippi 15 in Madison County

Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper John Harris was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured while conducting a traffic stop.

At about 6:14 p.m., MHP responded to a fatal traffic crash on Mississippi 503 in Newton County

A 1999 Chevrolet passenger car driven by Shannon M. Davis, 32, Hattiesburg, was traveling northbound. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree, ejecting the driver

Davis received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At about 11:54 p.m. Friday, MHP responded to a fatal traffic crash on Mississippi 429 in Leake County

A 1996 Ford pickup driven by Rogelio Garza, 38, Falcon Heights, Texas, was traveling northbound. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver

Garza received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three incidents remain under investigation by MHP.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.