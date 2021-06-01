June 1 marks official start of 2021 Hurricane Season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Experts this year aren’t expecting the historic level of storm activity we saw in 2020. But the 2021 Hurricane Season is still predicted to bring us an above average number of storms.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) is expected.
