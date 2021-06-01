Families gather for first holiday since vaccines have been more widely available

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -This Memorial Day looks different for many. It’s the first holiday since vaccines have been widely available. And that’s impacting plans for many families.
“We’re just excited this is the first big holiday that we’ve been able to get outside and really enjoy things in a back to normal sense,” said Teanna Whitcomb. “I know it’s been a year since we’ve been able to really congregate without her masks.”
For many, a maskless and vaccinated holiday feels past due.
“This year was kind of a breather,” Jerrica Kelly noted. “Kind of like, ooo, we can get out. We can relax. Have some fun. The kids can play, and everybody can just enjoy the beginning of summer. I don’t even know if there was a memorial day last year. I think we were all really, really cautious, really nervous, and it had started kind of getting big last year.”
COVID is still top of mind for many, like Lillie Carter, who battled the virus in March. She, too, is relieved to gather again with family.
“Because being in the house all the time is sometimes it can contribute to so many different things such as depression and just a lot of different things— weight gain. All the things that aren’t healthy for us,” said Carter about why it was a welcomed outing.
With the vaccines now widely available, gatherings in public spaces don’t seem as daunting as they did this time last year.
“It makes me feel a whole lot more settled inside going out to a crowded area like this,” added David Steed.
State health officials say they think people forget how bad it was and don’t want folks to throw all caution to the wind.
“We were going into a lull but remember we were on the verge — we were just finishing up a pretty large outbreak and about to hit one in July,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers on Friday’s Mississippi State Medical Association zoom call. “We’re a long way from that now, but I’m gonna tell you, as we talked about before, the stuff smolders, and we’re having emergent variant strain.”
Byers says the good news is that the vaccines seem to be holding up well to the variant strains.
