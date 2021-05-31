Pascagoula High School and Resurrection hope to bring state baseball titles back to Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -The Pascagoula Panthers and Resurrection Eagles never faced off on the baseball diamond this year, but Tuesday at Trustmark Park, they’ll be rooting each other on as they’ll both take the diamond for a chance at the 5A state title for the Panthers, and 1A state title for the Eagles.
“When you work day in and day out, not only for yourself but for the team, that’s what’s special about this group,” said Resurrection senior Will Clemens.
The Eagles and coach Johnny Olsen are vying for their first baseball state title ever. While the team has amassed an impressive 27-5 record this year, coach Olsen says it hasn’t always been easy.
“This is such a good group,” he said. “We started the season with COVID and losing a couple of players. So we really had to try and find guys to plug holes until they got with us. Once they got with us, we started gelling and coming together. Really, we’ve been playing some pretty good baseball.”
Just down the road at Pascagoula High School, the Panthers have also been playing special baseball, which coach Richie Tillman said is a testament to his team’s character.
“What I’ve seen is a lot of maturity, us coming together and making sacrifices for the betterment of the team,” he said. “This team will do whatever it takes to put us in the right position to win a baseball game. Our motto has been, ‘We’re going to do what we do.’”
Many from both squads grew up in Pascagoula playing the game they love together. Now, they’re taking that bond to Trustmark Park with them.
“Everybody connects with each other,” said Pascagoula senior Sean Smith. “We’re all family, we all joke around and have fun. Never a dull moment with everybody. It’s like hanging out with friends every day and having fun.”
And it’s not just the players.
Coach Tillman and Coach Olsen know each other from Tillman’s playing days.
“Richie played for me and was my assistant coach for 13 years,” said Olsen. “He and I are very, very close, and we talk almost on a regular, almost daily basis about what they’re doing and what we’re doing. I couldn’t be any happier for him.”
As Tuesday approaches, the two teams from one city share one goal: bringing home a state title.
“We’re very excited. Nobody expected us to be here,” said Pascagoula sophomore and Mississippi State commit Keilon Parnell. “We proved everybody wrong and we get another chance to prove people wrong, it’s amazing.”
“It’s easy to let up but that’s not us, we’re keeping our foot on the gas and we’re ready to win it,” said Clemens.
Resurrection will take the diamond at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to take on Tupelo Christian Prep and Pascagoula will take on Saltillo Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
