92nd annual Blessing of the Fleet a Biloxi tradition

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s 92nd annual Blessing of the Fleet kicked off Sunday with a Harrison County Sheriff’s helicopter hovering above the water and dropping the ceremonial wreath into the Mississippi Sound. Countless boats then lined up to receive a blessing that marked the beginning of the fishing season for shrimpers.
2021 Shrimp King Ricky Ross is hopeful this shrimp season is a prosperous one for the Gulf Coast.
“You feel special. God’s blessing you and you’re hoping you’re going to have a bountiful season,” said Ross. “I think we will. We always pull one out. So, I’m not really worried about it. We’ll do what we do.”
Alongside the Shrimp King was Shrimp Queen Leah Crabtree waiving to boats, and helping carry on a tradition that dates back to 1929.
“It’s wonderful that we’re still able to keep the tradition going on in the seafood industry and the Blessing of the Fleet as a whole,” said Crabtree. “I know there was many shrimp boats out there, plus a variety of boats. So it was just great to see everyone’s smiling faces out today.”
Ross has taken part in the tradition his entire life. Every year, he looks forward to this joyful day out on the water.
“Family, friends, gathering. We just have a good time,” said Ross. “You seen today on the boat, everybody has a really good time.”
