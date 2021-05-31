MSU, Ole Miss, USM all make NCAA baseball tournament field

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - All three of the Mississippi ‘big three’ have the chance to compete for a trip to Omaha.
Mississippi State earned the seventh overall seed and will host Samford, VCU and Campbell in the Starkville regional. Since MSU is a top-eight seed, it also has a chance to host a super-regional should it advance that far.
Ole Miss and Southern Miss will compete in the Oxford regional, along with Florida State and Southeast Missouri State.
All three teams will play their first games on Friday, June 4.
