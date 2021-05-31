Monday’s Forecast

Plan on nice weather for Memorial Day. The day begins with cool temperatures in the 50s and 60s. It will quickly warm up to highs in the mid to upper 80s. Expect rain-free weather to continue thanks to high pressure nearby and the humidity should be rather tolerable as well. Tonight will be milder with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow will be warm and humid with only a stray shower possible. From Wednesday into the weekend, we’ll see better chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms each day. Meanwhile in the tropics, the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic are quiet with no new systems expected to form in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center early this morning. The Atlantic hurricane season of 2021 officially begins tomorrow on June 1st.