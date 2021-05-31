Gautier mayoral candidates urge people to vote

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Campaign signs line the streets in Gautier ahead of the general election on June 8 when voters will head to the polls and cast their vote for mayor of Gautier.
Throughout this week Republican candidate and incumbent Mayor Phil Torjusen said he is emphasizing to voters the value of each ballot.
“We want people to go vote and voice their opinions and get their voice heard and vote. June 8 is a big day,” Torjusen said. “A lot of people when I’m out there campaigning don’t even realize it’s coming up on them.”
Independent mayoral candidate Casey Vaughan said he is hoping to educate voters on the importance of local elections.
“Local elections affect you really more than the national elections,” Vaughan said. “They are who vote on your city ordinance, your property taxes, and those type of issues and your infrastructure.”
Over these final few days, Torjusen said speaking directly with voters will have the most impact on increasing the turnout at the polls.
“Going to the people is what we’re doing. We’re also doing some social media,” Torjusen said. “It’s all about letting the people know there’s an election and to get out and vote.”
As the big day quickly approaches, Vaughan said he will continue hustling on the campaign trail.
“I will be out in full force all week,” Vaughan said. “In the neighborhoods, on the highway, just to educate the voters. Get out and vote.”
