Former registered nurse celebrates 100th birthday with friends, family

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Edith Virgina Johnson turned 100 years old on May 25, 2021, and said it’s a blessing to be surrounded my friends and family.
Johnson’s family decided to throw a series of events to celebrate her momentous day. Friday, the family hosted a fish fry. Sunday, they gathered for a barbeque. And Monday will be the official birthday bash at Centennial Plaza.
“This makes me feel great! When you have all of this, plus my family and friends keeps me going. I don’t want to sit here and be a poor old lady with no friends. What kind of life is that be? This only happens when you treat everyone with respect,” said Johnson.
The Howard University Alumna was a registered nurse for more than 30 years at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, Illinois.
Today, Johnson still stays active as a member of the St. Mark United Methodist Camera Club, the United Methodist Women’s Club, and Haven Chapel United Methodist Church in Gulfport. Johnson believes it’s important to spend your free time in the community for fellowship and assistance.
“For one, it gives me the chance to meet people and it’s something to keep me busy. Plus someone always need help somewhere. I had a car so I wouldn’t mind driving people to places. At the church there would be people looking for food, so I would go ahead and set food out for them,” said Johnson.
Johnson’s great-niece, Tawana Johnson, said that Johnson’s physical and mental health is great for a centenarian.
“She has a great memory for her age. She can remember from the Great Depression to Hurricane Katrina. And right now that we’re in a pandemic, she said, ‘The world is in turmoil,’ so she knows her past and current events,” said Johnson.
Even though Johnson has been through some hardships in her life, she explained that her faith has kept her in high spirits.
“You always have to remember that God is almighty. You always have to trust him through hard times, because he will see you through. Also, don’t forget your prayers. It doesn’t have to be long prayers, but just don’t forget about the man above us who does so much,” said Johnson.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.