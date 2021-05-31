Calm and mild tonight. More humid by Tuesday.

It has been a gorgeous Memorial Day! The sky will stay mostly clear tonight, but it won’t be quite as cool. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s. The humidity will be a little higher, too.
Tuesday will be more humid and very warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower or two is possible, but many of us will stay dry. Wednesday will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll have a chance for isolated showers and storms. Hit or miss showers and storms are expected by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s, and the humidity will stick around.
The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on Tuesday, June 1st. At this time, no tropical development is expected over the next five days.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.