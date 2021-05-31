Calm and mild tonight. More humid by Tuesday.

Tuesday will be more humid and very warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower or two is possible, but many of us will stay dry. Wednesday will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll have a chance for isolated showers and storms. Hit or miss showers and storms are expected by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s, and the humidity will stick around.