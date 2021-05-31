American Legion Post 139 remembers fallen soldiers at Memorial Day ceremony

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - After many Memorial Day events canceled last year due to COVID-19, organizations across the Coast were thankful to host ceremonies again this year.
At the American Legion Post 139, voices sang out as flags were raised to honor the men and women who gave their all for our country.
Post members remembered the fallen soldiers, even their own, reading the names of members they have lost aloud.
“This kind of thing helps us not to forget what Memorial Day is really about and that people need to come together,” said Annie Leiby, who’s a daughter of a veteran. “We may not always agree but we should be able to get together.”
Leiby said in 2018, she traveled to Germany and France with about 30 people who were a part of her dad’s division.
“My dad was one of the lucky ones that made it back,” Leiby said. “My dad was a medic, so when I look back and see all the things he did and his friends and how they all get together, not only during that time but after the fact, and share their stories and kind of heal.”
Together, heads bowed as prayers were lifted, thanking those who put on the uniform, served honorably but never came home. Veteran Larry Whalum was in attendance to pay tribute to the fallen and remember why he served.
“Thankful to be able to come back home,” Whalum said. “Fortunate for other veterans that didn’t make it home, and it just reminds us of all our accomplishments and achievements that we have done together as one.”
Usually, when there’s a Memorial Day celebration, a grill is somewhere nearby. Following the ceremony, everyone was able to eat some food from the grill and enjoy one another.
