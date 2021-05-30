WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Election Results
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Thieves steal $740,000 from churches by taking checks from mailboxes

By WINK Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WINK) - Police in Florida say they busted a group of thieves who took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to steal nearly $750,000 in donations to churches nationwide.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says six people stole at least 1,700 checks out of church mailboxes during the coronavirus pandemic. They took more than $740,000 from 600 churches and church schools nationwide.

“It was almost a perfect crime. As COVID-19 swept the country, some church members stayed home from in-person church services and mailed in their offerings,” said Shane Pollard with FDLE.

Four suspects – identified as Ionut Raducan, Panait Dumitru and two named Marius Dumitru – are...
Four suspects – identified as Ionut Raducan, Panait Dumitru and two named Marius Dumitru – are in custody. Police are searching for two more: Catalin Trandafir and Simona Trandafir.(Source: FDLE, WINK via CNN)

The suspects operated out of Orlando but hit churches in Lee and Collier counties. One of the victims was Cape Coral’s Grace Church, where $7,000 was stolen.

Investigators say the suspects used the money to buy clothes, food, vehicles and entertainment. They also sent large amounts of money overseas to Romania.

“They would spread the checks between themselves to be deposited into various bank accounts using ATMs. Once the money posted to an account, they withdrew the funds immediately in cash before the banks realized the checks were actually made payable to churches and not the suspects,” Pollard said.

Four suspects – identified as Ionut Raducan, Panait Dumitru and two named Marius Dumitru – are in custody. Police are searching for two more: Catalin Trandafir and Simona Trandafir.

Multiple churches affected say the stolen money was helping them stay afloat during the pandemic as well as helping people in their communities make ends meet.

Copyright 2021 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of South Mississippi?s biggest tourist attractions is gearing up for the Memorial Day...
Authorities respond to possible drowning at Flint Creek
According to Gulfport police, two people died in a motorcycle wreck around 1 a.m.
Both victims identified in fatal Gulfport motorcycle wreck
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris

Latest News

Authorities say there’s been a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station.
Outlets: LA County fire station shooting kills 1 firefighter
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
FILE - Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during her match against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the...
Grand Slam leaders pledge to address Naomi Osaka’s concerns
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Mississippi's Emergency Management Agency's moving 2021 emergency guides all around the state...
MEMA encouraging preparation during 2021 hurricane season