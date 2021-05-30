Science lovers return to Infinity Science Center in Pearlington

PEARLINGTON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Infinity Science Center held its grand re-opening Saturday after closing due to COVID-19. Guests were all smiles while seeing their favorite characters celebrate Sci-Fi Saturday at the center.
From playing dodgeball with bots and hanging with Star War characters, the Infinity Science Center made sure to come back with a bang.
“We were really hit hard from the pandemic, so we closed to regroup and now we’re back opened,” said Infinity Science Center’s education manager Donna Torres. “It feels amazing to be back. We’ve been getting calls all week about people being excited to have a place like this to go.”
The Griffin family came from Jackson, Mississippi, to join in on the fun. The family members explained that they visited the center when it initially opened years back and are glad to be back for the re-opening.
“I can tell we’re going to have a lot of fun today and see all kinds of new things, plus exploring different Star Wars characters, which is pretty cool,” said AJ Griffin.
Anthony Griffin Sr. said that it felt nice to be able to get out and get a taste of normalcy again after being cooped in the house.
“This gives people the opportunity to meet other people from different backgrounds and who all share a similar interest in science,” he said.
Organizers said it’s good for children to visit and learn while they’re young so that it could possibly spark an interest for their futures.
Louisiana Aerospace Education Director Kathy Beauford said the group is giving 16 free STEM kits to teachers and librarians in the South for them to pass onto their students.
Beauford said the kits range from airplanes, model rockets, bridge building and more.
“Aerospace education is important because it’s the future. Technology is our future, and we’re not where we should be compared to the rest of the world. So, what we’re trying to do is get kids excited about building the future and being a real part of it. We’re there for the teachers because the teachers are there for our kids, and our kids are our futures,” Beauford said.
The Infinity Science Center will begin Astro Camp June 14.
