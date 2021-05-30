Jones Park provides nice Memorial Day weekend getaway in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Day is important any year, but this year, it has special meaning as the country reclaims life after COVID-19. It’s even better when you have great open spaces in which to celebrate.
On Sunday, one of Gulfport’s greatest assets was a magnet for fun for both residents and visitors. The splash pad at Jones Park opened just in time, and as expected, it was a hit.
“Are you having fun?” said Kristina Mutter of Long Beach.
“Yes, I’m having fun!” said her son.
That’s the answer Mutter wanted to hear.
“We’ve been driving by,” she said. “I think they just turned the water on, so we had to come check it out and, you know, come have fun and just get out in the sun, some air.”
This year’s Memorial Day celebration has been more enjoyable than this time last year.
“We just ate hot dogs and stayed in the house,” said Mutter.
And, this is the way to celebrate, while also giving credit to those who made it happen.
“I have family members that served,” said Mutter. “And it’s just all about them and appreciating the freedom that we have to be able to get out and do what we want and enjoy.”
Christi Gnadinger of Dallas, Texas hasn’t been on a trip with her family since COVID-19, and they chose to come here.
“Who wouldn’t want to spend their Memorial Day holiday on the Coast?” she said. “It’s been fantastic. Ya’ll have a lot to offer little kids, and that’s kind of what we really wanted, because we have a three-year-old and a five-year-old and, they’re into everything.”
Logan House and Levi Taylor of Indiana are into shark fishing, so the Coast was their destination for a Memorial Day weekend getaway.
“It’s pretty nice, actually,” Levi said. “I mean, it’s not very often you get to go deep sea fishing with your family and friends. Just blessed honestly.”
And their trophies were a little harder to haul in than the freshwater fish they are used to catching.
“The (sharks) put up a lot more fight,” Levi added. “They’re a lot stronger, and bigger.”
On this day, Jennifer Whiting’s kids are into feeding the seagulls.
“We love Jones Park. We love to get out here with the kids, and go to the splash pad and feed the seagulls and had a picnic today,” she said. “My Dad is a veteran, and we just like to celebrate these kind of weekends. Kind of separate from everybody but we can still see other families enjoying themselves too.”
